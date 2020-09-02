Financial authority to probe Credit Suisse over spying scandal

Zurich — Switzerland’s financial market authority (Finma) has started enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse Group over the spying on former employees that led to the ouster of former CEO Tidjane Thiam.

The move marks an escalation of regulatory involvement in the scandal, which has also seen probes by Swiss prosecutors. Finma said it will pursue indications of violations of supervisory law and, in particular, the question of how these activities were documented and controlled.

Switzerland’s second-biggest bank continues to be dogged by the scandal that erupted last year after it spied on star banker Iqbal Khan who was leaving for rival UBS Group. Later it emerged that Credit Suisse’s former HR chief Peter Goerke had been monitored, and a former US executive also said she had been followed.

Chair Urs Rohner turned to Thomas Gottstein, a two-decade Credit Suisse veteran, to restore investor confidence after ousting Thiam. The bank said in a statement on Wednesday that it takes note of Finma’s decision and will continue to fully co-operate.

“The board of directors and the executive board of Credit Suisse agree and unequivocally affirm that the observation of employees is not part of the culture of Credit Suisse,” the bank said. “No further comments can be made at this stage until findings are presented by Finma.”

An internal Credit Suisse probe had concluded that Thiam didn’t know about the spying, and that COO Pierre-Olivier Bouée was responsible. Bouée was fired late last year.

Finma launched its own investigation in December, appointing an independent auditor to clarify corporate governance questions and the use of electronic communications in connection with the spying.

Finma undertakes enforcement proceedings after concluding initial investigations. Based on the evidence and responses from the concerned parties, Finma decides on the measures to be imposed.

The regulator said enforcement proceedings can take several months and it will inform the public when they are concluded.

Bloomberg