Danske Bank in new probe over misleading financial watchdog

Copenhagen — Danske Bank is the target of a fresh probe involving the police after it emerged that the lender may have misled Denmark’s financial watchdog about its handling of debt-collection errors.

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has given Denmark’s biggest bank until September 10 to answer a series of questions relating to the case, including exactly when Danske first discovered there was something wrong. Denmark’s economic crime squad, known locally as SOIK, said on Wednesday it is in talks with the FSA regarding the case.

Danske, which is still being investigated separately for a $230bn Estonian dirty money affair, has now landed in a new scandal after revelations that about 15,000 customers repaid too much in debt over a period of several years. The bank, Denmark’s biggest, has acknowledged the mistake and says it’s going over roughly 100,000 accounts in an effort to repair the damage.

The Danish government was swift to condemn the error, and said it plans to involve parliament as it looks into the matter. Meanwhile, Danske is growing increasingly unpopular in its home market, with a recent survey in Børsen (taken before the latest scandal) showing that more than half those polled would never use the bank.

Danske said in February, in its annual report, that it had made a 400-million krone ($64m) provision for losses related “to a data quality issue that affects a limited part of our operations”. The bank said then that it was still looking at the problem “to determine the exact extent of the issue”.

“The risk is [that] they get sanctions from the FSA, any fines or capital add-ons, because of this,” said Robin Rane, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux. “As with other issues with Danske Bank, this has also escalated ... On Monday, people thought, like me, and it was down very slightly because they already took the charge.”

“This won’t blow up to the proportion of the money-laundering scandal, I would be very surprised if it did. It’s a data failure,” Rane said. “The share is already quite beaten down ... But certainly it doesn’t help Danske Bank to get out of this quagmire from the money laundering.”

The timing

The FSA said it was informed by Danske last year that errors had occurred in the bank’s debt-collection system. Danske told the FSA then that it was working on fixing the failure and on compensating the customers affected.

“Based on that information, the FSA was under the impression that the bank had acted when the bank became aware of the situation,” the regulator said in a statement.

In 2019, Danske’s law firm warned the bank that the case was so serious that some of the executives involved might be facing prison sentences, according to the Berlingske newspaper.

Danske has apologised for the errors. Spokesperson Stefan Singh Kailay called the situation “deeply regrettable”, in a statement earlier this week, and said customers “should, of course, count on the calculations we make, and we regret that this was not the case in this instance”.

Bloomberg