Ecsponent starts probe into alleged misappropriated loan

The group has initiated a forensic investigation into a $7.5m third-party loan to one of its subsidiaries

01 September 2020 - 08:50 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

Niche financial services group Ecsponent has begun a forensic investigation into $7.5m (R126m) in funds received by a Mauritius-based subsidiary that may have been misappropriated.

The alleged activities of the offenders has affected the company’s ability to service the monthly interest and repay the principal amount of the facility, the statement read.

On Tuesday, interest and penalties on the facility amounting to R10.58m were overdue.

Ecsponent said it had instructed its legal counsel to institute legal action against certain parties who may be potentially liable, while it was also seeking to renegotiate the terms of the facility, which is guaranteed by the company.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Ecsponent said it was battling with the fallout from Covid-19, with total assets decreasing by 53% to R1.51bn in the nine months to end-March.

This was mainly due to to the devaluation of R1.18bn in its MyBucks investment.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Ecsponent debars two key individuals at business unit

The debarring of Floris Slabbert and Anton Hay follows a decision to withdraw Escponent’s licence for breaching several financial sector laws
2 months ago

Ecsponent sells a quarter of MyBucks Zambia for R26m

Investment firm Ecsponent says the deal is in line with its restructuring, which is focused on consolidation of its private equity portfolio and ...
3 weeks ago

Ecsponent: Blue Financial 2.0?

Ecsponent’s trusting shareholders may see R2.1bn blown as the firm’s main asset, MyBucks, teeters on the brink
3 months ago

