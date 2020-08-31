BOND MARKETS
Futuregrowth in fresh battle over new JSE rules on R3-trillion bond market
Futuregrowth says it will approach the Treasury to amend the Financial Markets Act
31 August 2020 - 05:05
Futuregrowth Asset Management, best known for cutting lending to corruption-hit state-owned entities, will approach the Treasury to rewrite underlying financial markets regulations to give investors greater protection as the new JSE rules governing SA’s R3-trillion bond market fall short.
The JSE published the fifth and final version of the new regulations, which come into effect on Monday, in July, broadly tightening disclosure rules for companies with publicly traded debt instruments, including mandatory compliance with corporate governance guidelines under the King IV Code, the latest non-legislative guidelines for governance.
