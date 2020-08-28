Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How will small caps reboot the economy?

Renergen CEO Stefano Marani talks to Business Day TV about small caps and their role in economic recovery

28 August 2020 - 11:57 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/bluebay
Picture: 123RF/bluebay

Renergen CEO Stefano Marani says small caps are central to kick-starting SA’s economy because of the strong correlation between business confidence and GDP growth.

Business Day TV spoke to Renergen CEO Stefano Marani for more on the health of small caps and their ability to spur economic growth.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.