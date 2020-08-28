News Leader
WATCH: How will small caps reboot the economy?
Renergen CEO Stefano Marani talks to Business Day TV about small caps and their role in economic recovery
28 August 2020 - 11:57
Renergen CEO Stefano Marani says small caps are central to kick-starting SA’s economy because of the strong correlation between business confidence and GDP growth.
Business Day TV spoke to Renergen CEO Stefano Marani for more on the health of small caps and their ability to spur economic growth.
Or listen to the full audio:
