Discovery share slips after profit warning

The share price of insurer Discovery was on track for its worst day in more than a month on Friday, after it warned of an extra R1.3bn hit from volatility in interest rates in the UK and SA.

This has an effect on policy values, but does not reflect the group’s operational performance, Discovery said in a trading update. The group estimated an effect of R3.5bn in June, but now expects a further R1.3bn.

Discovery has said previously that low interest rates in the UK were weighing on its business there, with VitalityLife re-engineering itself for the low interest-rate environment with all new business repriced, and with changes to its business mix.

Headline earnings, including the effect of long-term interest rates, is expected to fall by between 90% and 100% in its year to end-June — Discovery, in June, gave guidance of a fall of between 70% and 90%.

The group said group normalised profit from operations, before allowing for a R3.3bn Covid-19 provision, is expected to rise by between 5% and 15%. This is unchanged from June.

In morning trade on Friday, Discovery’s share was down 3.27% to R126.41, on track for its worst one-day performance since July 6.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za