Companies / Financial Services

Discovery share slips after profit warning

The group expects a further effect from lower interest rates in the UK

28 August 2020 - 11:26 karl gernetzky
The new Discovery head office in Sandton. Picture: MASI LOSI
The share price of insurer Discovery was on track for its worst day in more than a month on Friday, after it warned of an extra R1.3bn hit from volatility in interest rates in the UK and SA.

This has an effect on policy values, but does not reflect the group’s operational performance, Discovery said in a trading update. The group estimated an effect of R3.5bn in June, but now expects a further R1.3bn.

Discovery has said previously that low interest rates in the UK were weighing on its business there, with VitalityLife re-engineering itself for the low interest-rate environment with all new business repriced, and with changes to its business mix.

Headline earnings, including the effect of long-term interest rates, is expected to fall by between 90% and 100% in its year to end-June — Discovery, in June, gave guidance of a fall of between 70% and 90%.

The group said group normalised profit from operations, before allowing for a R3.3bn Covid-19 provision, is expected to rise by between 5% and 15%. This is unchanged from June.

In morning trade on Friday, Discovery’s share was down 3.27% to R126.41, on track for its worst one-day performance since July 6.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery plans to move patients around SA as pandemic accelerates

CEO vows to ensure all infected members get a bed amid concerns even private hospitals could turn people away
National
1 month ago

Liberty braces for a second half weighed down by Covid claims

Insurance giant reports loss of R2.2bn at the halfway stage, with the ‘next six to nine weeks probably being critical’
Companies
3 weeks ago

Discovery’s shares continue bumpy ride after earnings warning

The company has set aside R3.3bn for estimated future virus-related expenses until 2022
Companies
2 months ago

Discovery makes R3.3bn provision for Covid-19 fallout

The group expects it will need the amount for claims and policy lapses as Covid-19 hits SA’s economy
Companies
2 months ago

