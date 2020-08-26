Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Covid-19 and future of financial advice

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the effect of the coronavirus on financial guidance

26 August 2020 - 14:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MAKSYM YEMELYANOV

The fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic creates the need for a new type of financial advisor, who can integrate investment portfolios embracing client-facing automation, dynamic modeling, and solutions that make risk more transparent.

“Clients today care more about risk than reward; the pandemic turned a paradigm on its head.”

Michael Avery speaks to the founder and CEO of The Collaborative Exchange, Kevin Hinton; Alex Babich, MD of Alexander Babich and Associates, an independent wealth, investment, employee benefits and retirement advisory services company; and Elke Brink, financial advisor with PSG Wealth.

