Nedbank’s profits slump as it forecasts 40% drop in second-quarter GDP

Banking group Nedbank’s first-half profits have fallen sharply as it braces for rising unemployment in the wake of an expected more than 40% contraction in GDP in the second quarter.

The group expects SA’s economy to contract by 7% in 2020, with the second quarter the most affected by the pandemic due to stringent lockdown regulations. It warned that Covid-19 had escalated from an economic crisis into a social one.

Headline earnings fell 69% to R2.1bn in the six months to end-June, with the group’s impairment charge increasing by 202% to R7.67bn, driven by expectations of rising job losses and a deteriorating economy.

Commission and fee income declined by 9.2% to R8.24bn, with the group saying transactional activity declined significantly in April, but improved in May and June. It is still below the levels achieved before lockdown, the statement read.

During the period, the group provided payment relief on R119bn of client loans across the portfolio, representing 15% of total loans and advances.

Nedbank said it was hopeful that the worst effects of the pandemic had passed, and that impairments in the second half will be lower than in the first, while client activity will continue to increase off a low base. Nedbank does, however, expect full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) to decline by more than 20%.

