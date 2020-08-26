Banking on Women: Absa CIB celebrates 12 women in leadership
Absa accelerates the advancement of women across its corporate and investment business
26 August 2020 - 15:29
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) launched the Banking on Women (BoW) initiative in 2014. BoW is focused on accelerating the advancement and professional growth of women across CIB. It also assists with driving diversity and transformation change through helping fellow colleagues realise their personal and professional ambitions.
Yasmin Masithela
Clare Anderson
Saloshni Pillay
Tshepo Ncube
Chele Moyo
Hazel Khumalo
Michelle Knowles
Ntwani Shilubane
Thandi Booi
Thokozile Mcopele
Zizile Ngcobo
Zozi Mtongana
This article was paid for by Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
