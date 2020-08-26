Companies / Financial Services

Banking on Women: Absa CIB celebrates 12 women in leadership

Absa accelerates the advancement of women across its corporate and investment business

26 August 2020 - 15:29
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) launched the Banking on Women (BoW) initiative in 2014. BoW is focused on accelerating the advancement and professional growth of women across CIB. It also assists with driving diversity and transformation change through helping fellow colleagues realise their personal and professional ambitions.

Yasmin Masithela

Yasmin Masithela: BoW sponsor, co-chair or founding member; managing executive: transactional banking. Picture: SUPPLIED/ABSA
Clare Anderson 

Clare Anderson: BoW co-chair; business operations manager: Absa International. Picture: SUPPLIED/ABSA
Saloshni Pillay 

Saloshni Pillay: BoW founding member, head: global markets sales and structuring. Picture: SUPPLIED/ABSA
Tshepo Ncube

Tshepo Ncube: BoW co-chair BoW; head: global corporates SA. Picture: SUPPLIED/ABSA
Chele Moyo

Chele Moyo: Steerco; vice-president: commercial property finance. Picture: SUPPLIED/ABSA
Hazel Khumalo

Hazel Khumalo: Steerco, head: mid-corporates. Picture: SUPPLIED/ABSA
Michelle Knowles

Michelle Knowles: Steerco; pan-Africa head: trade and working capital product governance and innovation. Picture: SUPPLIED/ABSA
Ntwani Shilubane 

Ntwani Shilubane: Steerco; head: talent management CIB. Picture: SUPPLIED/ABSA
Thandi Booi

Thandi Booi: Steerco; coverage banker: Gauteng region. Picture: SUPPLIED/ABSA
Thokozile Mcopele

Thokozile Mcopele: Steerco; relationship manager: global development organisations. Picture: SUPPLIED/ABSA
Zizile Ngcobo

Zizile Ngcobo: Steerco, vice-president: healthcare and construction. Picture: SUPPLIED/ABSA
Zozi Mtongana

Zozi Mtongana: Steerco; vice-president: trade structuring. Picture: SUPPLIED/ABSA
