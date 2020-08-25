News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 sent Absa’s earnings sliding
Financial director Jason Quinn talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s performance
25 August 2020 - 07:24
Covid has hit Absa hard, with the bank’s credit impairments nearly quadrupling during its first half.
This has led to an 82% fall in earnings.
Business Day TV spoke to Absa financial director Jason Quinn for his take on the numbers.
