WATCH: How Covid-19 sent Absa’s earnings sliding

Financial director Jason Quinn talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s performance

25 August 2020 - 07:24 Business Day TV
The Absa Group headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
Covid has hit Absa hard, with the bank’s credit impairments nearly quadrupling during its first half.

This has led to an 82% fall in earnings.

Business Day TV spoke to Absa financial director Jason Quinn for his take on the numbers.

