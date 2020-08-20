Standard Bank profits fall as customers struggle to pay debts

Standard Bank has reported that first-half profits fell more than a third in its six months to end-June, as Covid-19 weighed on economic activity and the ability of its clients to repay their debts.

Group headline earnings for the first half were R7.5bn, a decline of 44% from the prior comparative period, with the group describing the pandemic as “the worst economic shock in living memory”.

Credit impairment charges increased to R11.3bn, 2.7 times those reported in the prior period, “reflective of the tough environment and outlook”, the group said.

“Globally, the first half has been dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the distressing human and economic cost thereof,” said group CEO Sim Tshabalala.

“During this time, we have remained steadfast in support of our clients, our employees and the communities in the countries we operate in,” Tshabalala said.

In morning trade on Thursday, Standard Bank’s share was down 1.02% to R108.58, having fallen 35.53% so far in 2020.

