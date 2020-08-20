Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank profits fall as customers struggle to pay debts

20 August 2020 - 08:28 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 20 August 2020 - 10:13
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Standard Bank has reported that first-half profits fell more than a third in its six months to end-June, as Covid-19 weighed on economic activity and the ability of its clients to repay their debts.

Group headline earnings for the first half were R7.5bn, a decline of 44% from the prior comparative period, with the group describing the pandemic as “the worst economic shock in living memory”.

Credit impairment charges increased to R11.3bn, 2.7 times those reported in the prior period, “reflective of the tough environment and outlook”, the group said.

“Globally, the first half has been dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the distressing human and economic cost thereof,” said group CEO Sim Tshabalala.

“During this time, we have remained steadfast in support of our clients, our employees and the communities in the countries we operate in,” Tshabalala said.

In morning trade on Thursday, Standard Bank’s share was down 1.02% to R108.58, having fallen 35.53% so far in 2020.

Standard Bank takes first punch from pandemic on the chin

Earnings could halve for the first six months of 2020 as group navigates the fallout from the coronavirus
3 weeks ago

Standard Bank warns interim profit could halve

Headline earnings per share for the banking group’s six months to end-June could fall as much as 50%, while Covid-19 uncertainty persists
3 weeks ago

Top private banks and wealth managers: how they fare

Covid-19 has changed just about everything — but in the wealth management space, tried and trusted principles still apply
3 weeks ago

Bank valuations at 30-year low enticing to Allan Gray

Investment firm has increased stakes in Standard and FirstRand and expects the big four to survive the pandemic without requiring more capital
3 weeks ago

