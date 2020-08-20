Sanlam to sell asset management stake to ARC for about R800m

Companies / Financial Services

African Rainbow Capital is expected to hold a 25% stake in a new black-owned investment management company

20 August 2020 - 09:59 karl gernetzky
Insurer Sanlam is due to sell a 25% stake in its new black-owned asset management company to Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital (ARC).

Based on an effective date of December 1, the expected maximum purchase would be R815.2m at the current prevailing prime rate, Sanlam said.

Sanlam said the creation of a new investment holding company, NewCo, would boost its empowerment credentials and give it better access to institutional flows.

“This is particularly relevant in the current challenging operating environment, which is likely to persist in the near term as the country recovers from the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

In morning trade on Thursday, Sanlam’s share was down 3.10% to R58.46, while ARC had surged 9.43% to R2.90, on track for its best day in almost five months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Santam warns of plunge in headline earnings, while Sanlam impairs businesses

Short-term insurer’s foreign exchange gains were offset by falling underwriting volumes, while investments were also hit
Companies
15 hours ago

Insurers brace for tough year ahead

Insurers’ results aren’t going to be pretty, if Liberty is any guide. But it doesn’t mean the shares aren’t worth a sniff
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Liberty braces for a second half weighed down by Covid claims

Insurance giant reports loss of R2.2bn at the halfway stage, with the ‘next six to nine weeks probably being critical’
Companies
2 weeks ago

