Sanlam to proceed with management shake-up in September

Insurance group Sanlam has announced a management shake-up as it seeks to focus more on clients and digital services.

From the beginning of September, Sanlam Personal Finance will be split into two clusters — SA Retail Mass and SA Retail Affluent — which, together with Sanlam Corporate, will form part of a new Life and Savings cluster.

Among the changes are that Jurie Strydom, currently the CEO of Sanlam Personal Finance, has been appointed CEO of the newly established Life and Savings cluster.

Kanyisa Mkhize has been appointed CEO of Sanlam Corporate, joining the group from Old Mutual.

Bongani Madikiza, currently the CEO of African Rainbow Life, has been appointed CEO of SA Retail Mass.

