Sanlam gets BEE boost from Patrice Motsepe ARC to buy 25% of insurer's asset manager ensuring that the company will qualify for black-owned status

In a move that will cement its relationship with billionaire Patrice Motsepe and create one of SA’s biggest black-owned investment houses, Sanlam has agreed to sell a quarter of its third-party asset management business to African Rainbow Capital’s financial services unit.

Sanlam, which is SA’s largest insurance company, said it will spin off parts of the business and sell a 25% stake to African Rainbow Capital Financial Services (ARC FS) for R815m.