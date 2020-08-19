Companies / Financial Services

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Investec's success story

Investec founding CEO Ian Kantor and co-founder, CEO Stephen Koseff talks to Michael Avery about the company's remarkable story

19 August 2020 - 15:39 Business Day TV
Investec Offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/CHARLES GALLO
Investec Offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/CHARLES GALLO

Investec was founded as a small leasing and financing company in 1974 in Johannesburg by Larry Nestadt, Errol Grolman and Ian Kantor. It secured a banking licence in 1980 and was first listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in SA in 1986, after merging with Metboard, a trust company.

In 1988, Investec Bank was restructured into Investec Group, giving Investec Management and staff control of the company. In September 2018, Investec announced plans to demerge and separately list its asset management business, Ninety One.

To look back on a truly remarkable and iconic SA business success story, Michael Avery is joined by the founding CEO and subsequent chair Ian Kantor and another co-founder, long-time CEO Stephen Koseff.

No downgrades expected for banks after earnings season

Fitch says SA banks are being prudent by taking severe provisions for expected bad debts upfront
Companies
1 day ago

Top horses but no crowd will make York a strange place

It will be a tough few days for Yorkshire racing fans, but the country’s top horses will still be in action.
Sport
1 day ago

Investec Australia Property Fund to buy industrial property for R196m

The property north of Brisbane will give the group access to a warehouse and distribution facility that will suit multiple users
Companies
1 week ago

JAMIE CARR: Ninety One — a number to bet on

With 21% employee ownership Ninety One’s people have plenty of skin in the game
Opinion
2 months ago

Ninety One says net inflows fell slightly as Covid-19 batters markets

Market volatility and a weak global economic outlook are likely to persist for some time, says CEO Hendrik du Toit
Companies
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MTN appoints CFO Ralph Mupita as group president ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Baroka may bid for mothballed Amplats mine
Companies / Mining
4.
MTN appoints CFO Ralph Mupita as group president ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.