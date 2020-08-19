WATCH: Investec's success story

Investec was founded as a small leasing and financing company in 1974 in Johannesburg by Larry Nestadt, Errol Grolman and Ian Kantor. It secured a banking licence in 1980 and was first listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in SA in 1986, after merging with Metboard, a trust company.

In 1988, Investec Bank was restructured into Investec Group, giving Investec Management and staff control of the company. In September 2018, Investec announced plans to demerge and separately list its asset management business, Ninety One.

To look back on a truly remarkable and iconic SA business success story, Michael Avery is joined by the founding CEO and subsequent chair Ian Kantor and another co-founder, long-time CEO Stephen Koseff.