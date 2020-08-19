Santam warns of plunge in headline earnings, while Sanlam impairs businesses
Short-term insurer’s foreign exchange gains were offset by falling underwriting volumes, while investments were also hit
19 August 2020 - 20:34
SA’s largest short-term insurer, Santam, which is locked in a legal battle about business interruption claims, has warned of a big drop in headline earnings due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated lockdown.
Headline earnings per share for the year to end-June will be 28%-38% lower than in 2019, it said.
