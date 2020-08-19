Companies / Financial Services Drive to survive led Investec business icons to create banking powerhouse BL PREMIUM

Two of Investec’s founders have attributed much of the rise of the group from a pokey little finance outfit to an international specialised banking group, to resilience and a determination to survive more than any grand aspirations of creating an enduring financial services group.

Ian Kantor and Stephen Koseff were instrumental in setting up and growing the banking powerhouse that has gone on to establish itself in the UK, as well as spinning off one of the largest asset management businesses in the world when the group divested Ninety One, formerly called Investec Asset Management, earlier in 2020.