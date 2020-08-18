Companies / Financial Services Property market is holding up well, says Nedbank The value of mortgages in June was more than in January but less than just before the lockdown kicked in BL PREMIUM

Nedbank, SA’s fourth-largest bank by assets, says green shoots are appearing in the country’s largest consumer credit market as the recovery in home buying and demand for mortgages has remained buoyant into the second half of the year.

According to information analysed by Nedbank, using data supplied by the industry to the Reserve Bank, the country’s mortgage market at end-June was slightly above R1,010bn, which is more than in January but less than in March before the lockdown was implemented.