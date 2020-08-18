Companies / Financial Services COMPANY COMMENT Do SA’s execs expect their bonuses, despite Covid-19’s effects? Many commentators will be watching what happens to the overall level of executive compensation BL PREMIUM

2020 is proving to be a litmus test for a number of governance issues at SA corporates, but one intriguing aspect will be to see how executive pay at companies most exposed to the general state of the economy adapts to profitability post Covid-19.

This talks especially to corporates operating in the real-estate, retail and banking sectors in which the sharp anticipated decline in GDP — in which most projections range from a 6.5% to 10% contraction — will wreak havoc on profitability and will also ultimately lead to sharp cost-cutting.