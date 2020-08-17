Companies / Financial Services

WATCH | Live webcast of Standard Bank Group results

Join us for this live webcast from 10am on Thursday August 20

17 August 2020 - 13:13
Standard Bank Group, one of SA's big four banks, is announcing its half-year results on Thursday August 20, with a live webcast from 10am that will be accessible via this page.

The group has a 157-year history in SA and has been building a franchise elsewhere in Africa since the late 1980s, now operating in 20 countries on the African continent.

Click here to register & watch the webcast

(Registration is already open; the live stream will start at 10am on Thursday August 20.)

Full coverage of the results will also be published right here on the Business Day website on Thursday.

To read other recent corporate announcements by Standard Bank, click here.

Recent news about Standard Bank

WATCH: Stock picks — Nvidia and Standard Bank

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
Markets
2 weeks ago

Standard Bank takes first punch from pandemic on the chin

Earnings could halve for the first six months of 2020 as group navigates the fallout from the coronavirus
Companies
2 weeks ago

Standard Bank warns interim profit could halve

Headline earnings per share for the banking group’s six months to end-June could fall as much as 50%, while Covid-19 uncertainty persists
Companies
2 weeks ago

