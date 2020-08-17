Companies / Financial Services

Momentum Metropolitan hit by cyber attack

Information accessed does not contain client or member data, group says

17 August 2020 - 08:23 karl gernetzky
Momentum Investments. Picture: SUPPLIED
Momentum Investments. Picture: SUPPLIED

A subsidiary of insurance and financial services group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings has been hit by a cyber attack, the group said on Monday, though investigations indicate no client or member data was accessed.

Information accessed during the network breach on August 13 included administrative and financial data, the group said.

Its security plan has been activated, and it has been working to ensure service to clients remains unaffected, it said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

