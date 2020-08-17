Companies / Financial Services Momentum expects drop in earnings BL PREMIUM

Insurance and financial services group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings warned on Monday that profits could fall almost two-thirds in the year to end-June as it battles with the fallout from Covid-19.

Momentum is the latest insurer to warn of a hit to earnings and profits, saying in a trading update the estimated after-tax effect of Covid-19 on, among other things, economic activity, claims and policyholder behaviour is R1bn, with the group also writing down its properties due to pressure on valuations.