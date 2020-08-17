Companies / Financial Services

JPMorgan hires former UK finance minister Sajid Javid

17 August 2020
London — Wall Street giant JPMorgan has hired Britain's former finance minister Sajid Javid as a senior adviser, the bank said on Monday, a move that sees the politician resume his career in investment banking.

Javid quit his role in government earlier in 2020 after falling out with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a cabinet reshuffle. He remains an MP in Britain's parliament but is to take up a post as a member of the US bank's advisory council for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“We are delighted to welcome Sajid back to JPMorgan as a senior adviser, and we look forward to drawing upon his in-depth understanding of the business and economic environment to help shape our client strategy across Europe,” a spokesperson for the bank said in a statement.

Javid began his career in finance at Chase Manhattan, which later merged with JPMorgan, and worked in a number of roles in its currencies and emerging market businesses. He then joined Deutsche Bank, running several of the German lender's trading businesses in Asia before being elected to Britain's parliament in 2010.

JPMorgan has appointed former government ministers to advisory posts in the past, with former UK prime minister Tony Blair and former Finnish prime minister Esko Aho among its previous appointees. Former Italian finance minister Vittorio Grilli has just become chair of the EMEA advisory council.

Reuters 

