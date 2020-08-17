Companies / Financial Services

Collective investment schemes saw record second-quarter inflows, says Asisa

By the end of June 2020, assets under management had recovered to R2.54-trillion from R2.26-trillion at the end of March 2020

17 August 2020 - 11:28 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS 

Covid-19 market volatility failed to stem inflows into SA’s collective investment schemes, which enjoyed a record R88bn of net inflows in the second quarter of 2020, according to the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa).

This brought total net inflows for the first half of 2020 to R111bn, and R156bn for the 12 months to end-June 2020. Collective investment schemes, such as unit trusts, allow investors to pool money to be invested in, among other places, equities or bonds.

Sunette Mulder, senior policy adviser at Asisa, said the record net quarterly inflows came as a surprise considering the volatile investment environment and the unprecedented worldwide uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The R88bn in net inflows includes reinvested distributions of R20bn, which means R68bn was brand new money that had not been invested in collective investment scheme portfolios before,” she said.

Also, the split between institutional and retail investments is about 50-50, which means that about R44bn was invested by individual investors, Mulder said.

Infrastructure projects offer lucrative investment option to pension funds

Development provides strong and predictable returns, and risk can be mitigated in various ways
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Equity market takes a hit as volatility spurs move to interest-bearing funds

An Asisa senior policy adviser says there was a R220m decline in assets under management to R2.26-trillion
Use your economic power to help fix a divided society

The coronavirus has cast a spotlight on many issues that you may feel strongly need to be addressed
SA is a laggard in the growing world of impact investing

This is an opportune time to explore alternative sources of return, such as those found in the real economy in infrastructure and private equity and ...
So who is keeping your adviser’s emotions in check?

Beware emotive, knee-jerk financial advice that can destroy value
