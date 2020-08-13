Brait participates in New Look recap ahead of potential sale
Investment holding company will exchange debt for shares as the retailer looks for new owners
13 August 2020 - 19:24
Brait will forgo some of the debt held in its problem child, fashion retailer New Look, in exchange for non-voting shares as it looks to find a new owner.
Brait along with New Look’s other shareholders have agreed to recapitalise the business through a huge debt-for-equity swap that will reduce the UK high street fashion retailer’s senior debt from about £550m (R12.5bn) to £100m.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now