Brait participates in New Look recap ahead of potential sale Investment holding company will exchange debt for shares as the retailer looks for new owners

Brait will forgo some of the debt held in its problem child, fashion retailer New Look, in exchange for non-voting shares as it looks to find a new owner.

Brait along with New Look’s other shareholders have agreed to recapitalise the business through a huge debt-for-equity swap that will reduce the UK high street fashion retailer’s senior debt from about £550m (R12.5bn) to £100m.