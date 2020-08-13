Anchor reports record half-year inflows
Anchor Group, which provides private client, asset management and stockbroking services, says it saw record new inflows in its six months to end-June, which offset poor equity market conditions.
Assets under management and advice stood at R64.9bn at the end of June, up 13% from the end of December, the group said in a trading update.
The group expects adjusted headline earnings per share (Heps) for the period to be in a range of a decrease of 2% up to an increase of 14%. Heps is the group’s preferred performance measure, which it says reflects sustainable cash flow and is used to determine dividend payments.
Heps is expected to fall by between 66% and 71% from the prior comparative period, when it saw a one-off termination fee earned in respect of the Astoria investment management agreement of R70.4m.
The group’s results are expected on September 15.
