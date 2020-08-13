Companies / Financial Services Anchor goes against the tide by steering clear of local equities Offshore and fixed-income business help asset manager report record inflows BL PREMIUM

Specialised asset manager Anchor Group, founded by CEO Peter Armitage, has bucked the trend, reporting record new inflows for the first half of its financial year, offsetting poor equity market conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Armitage said in an interview that while the economic environment has been tough, other asset classes such as fixed income and offshore equities remained attractive during the period.