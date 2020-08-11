Companies / Financial Services

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Benefit projections rankle retirement industry

Michael Avery talks to a panel of experts within the retirement planning industry about what’s on the table now

11 August 2020 - 15:07 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DAVID FRANKLIN
Picture: 123RF/DAVID FRANKLIN

Amid all the noise around Covid-19, an important development is brewing in the pensions industry. On June 8, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) published the draft Conduct Standard and supporting documents for public comment.

It is to do with how benefit projections are communicated to members of pension funds. And for some it has raised the spectre of a situation in the 80s when there was what was called the Benefits Illustration Agreement.

Michael Avery speaks to Olano Makhubela, the divisional executive of retirement funds at the FSCA; Andrew Davison, head of advice at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants; and Dave Crawford, founder of Planning Retirement, about what’s on the table now and whether this time is different.

FSCA and cybercrime — making sure the guard dog is guarded

The sweet spot in prevention is based on detection, response and recovery, writes Phokeng Mogase
Opinion
1 week ago

Is your pension looking poorly?

Take charge now so you can nurse it back to health
Money
2 days ago

Old Mutual Insure to pay about R650m for business-interruption policy claims

Group joins several other short-term insurers that have agreed to make payments
Companies
1 week ago

Bank customers are central to FSCA’s new conduct standards

Products need to ‘perform as promised’ and clients need to understand what is being sold to them
Companies
1 month ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Policing the banks

In the hundred years that the Reserve Bank has regulated SA banks, there has never been market conduct regulation
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol swings into huge loss amid R112bn in ...
Companies / Energy
2.
US move to ban WeChat wipes out billions from ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Businesswomen buy construction services firm Mott ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Telkom’s BCX launches boutique advisory business
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
The cure for the Covid investing blues
Companies

Related Articles

Liberty braces for a second half weighed down by Covid claims

Companies

You and Your Money

Television Shows

‘Flat-fee’ investment products may flatten your returns

Opinion

What regulatory changes to use retirement funds to rebuild SA mean for your ...

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.