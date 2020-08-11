Companies / Financial Services

Prudential to spin off US unit in pivot towards Asia and Africa

11 August 2020 - 19:35 Carolyn Cohn
The offices of British life insurer Prudential stand in London, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON
The offices of British life insurer Prudential stand in London, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

London — British life insurer Prudential says it plans to spin off its US business Jackson to focus on Africa and its largest market Asia, responding to investor pressure for a split.

Prudential's shares hit eight-week highs as investors cheered news the company would follow in the footsteps of peers Standard Life and Old Mutual, which have both divided up their operations in recent years.

“This new Prudential model will be a growth-oriented business,” Prudential CEO Mike Wells, a former boss of Jackson, told a media call. “Jackson is ready to be a stand-alone.”

US hedge fund Third Point took a 5% stake in Prudential in February and called on management to split the company in two.

A minority initial public offering of Jackson is planned for the first half of 2021, with “full divestment over time”, Prudential, which spun off its European unit M&G last year, said. It had already sold an equity stake in the US unit to Apollo Global-backed Athene Holding for $500m in June.

Athene now owns 11% of Jackson and has reinsured $28bn of its annuity portfolio. Wells said the investor was a “potential partner” for Jackson for further reinsurance transactions.

Prudential, which started life in London in 1848, will maintain its head office in the city, of which Third Point had been critical, but said it would cut costs. Wells did not say if there would be job losses. Prudential's shares rose more than 4% before easing to £12.71 per share, up 3.2%.

Operating profit fell 3% in the first half to $2.5bn, hurt by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but was above a company-compiled consensus forecast of $2.4bn. Operating profit in Asia was up 14%, but down 19% at Jackson.

Analysts at Jefferies said the Jackson disposal would reduce the risk premium applied to Prudential, reiterating their hold rating.

Prudential said under a new dividend policy aligned to growth in the Asia and Africa businesses it would make an interim payment of 5.37c a share, one-third of its expected full-year 2020 dividend of 16.1c.

Shore Capital said the expected full-year dividend represented a 55% cut from 2019 on a pro forma basis.

Reuters

StanChart posts first-half profit hit amid virus and Hong Kong unrest

The bank expects impairments in the second half to be lower unless economic conditions deteriorate significantly
Companies
1 week ago

Shares in insurer Aviva soar on comments by new CEO

Amanda Blanc took over in July to become the insurance company’s third CEO in less than two years
Companies
5 days ago

Insurers brace for tough year ahead

Insurers’ results aren’t going to be pretty, if Liberty is any guide. But it doesn’t mean the shares aren’t worth a sniff
Money & Investing
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol swings into huge loss amid R112bn in ...
Companies / Energy
2.
US move to ban WeChat wipes out billions from ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Businesswomen buy construction services firm Mott ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Telkom’s BCX launches boutique advisory business
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
The cure for the Covid investing blues
Companies

Related Articles

Talks to expand loan scheme to nonbanks are continuing

Economy

Santam to pay R1bn to clients hardest hit by lockdown

Companies / Financial Services

QE proposal could yield untold financial instability for SA’s economy

Opinion

Bank customers are central to FSCA’s new conduct standards

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.