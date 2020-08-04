Ecsponent sells a quarter of MyBucks Zambia for R26m
Ecsponent says the deal is in line with its restructuring, which is focused on consolidation of its private equity portfolio and reducing its debt
04 August 2020 - 17:27
Investment company Ecsponent has sold its 25% stake in fintech operator MyBucks Zambia for $1.5m (R26.3m).
The deal will see Xtenda Finance, a microfinance specialist, buy up the stake for cash.
