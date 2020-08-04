Absa ‘activates’ digital push into insurance with new offering

Absa’s retail and business bank (RBB) has launched a new online insurance offering for personal and business bank clients as part of the wider group’s aim of becoming a digitally led business capable of increasing market share.

The announcement is one of many the group’s largest division by earnings intends to make as part of its stated aim of becoming a digitally led organisation, which is considered necessary in pursuing the group’s ability to recover market share.

The move also sends it down an increasingly competitive path as mobile phone companies from Telkom to Vodacom launch their own platforms to take on established industry giants such as Old Mutual, Sanlam and Liberty Holdings.

Launched this week, Activate online insurance complements Absa’s cross-channel services for its personal lines insurance business. This entails being able to quote, generate and administer policies from its website for clients seeking motor vehicle, household contents, all-risk and buildings insurance.

“We have focused on trying to achieve an end-to-end digital experience, from being able to quote all the way through to generating the policy and managing claims,” said Dushen Naidoo, managing executive for insurance at Absa RBB.

Absa is in the midst of executing a relatively new strategy to become a digitally led lender in effort to win back market share after splitting with its relatively risk-averse parent Barclays Plc a few years ago.

A recent market research survey conducted by InSites Consulting rated FNB SA’s best digital bank with a score of 81. Absa trailed its peers in the Big Four, as well as Capitec and newcomer TymeBank, with a score of 61, underlining the need to recover lost ground.

Short- and long-term insurance was originally part of a standalone division inside Absa called Wimi (wealth, investment management and insurance), which was folded into the personal and business banking division last year.

The insurance cluster, which includes life assurance and the group’s Africa operations, generated headline earnings of R1.3bn in 2019 and has traditionally sold insurance through call centres, registered brokers and the group’s local network of 632 branches.

Absa’s new CEO, Daniel Mminele, told Business Day that despite having to deal with the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, the group is determined to accelerate digitisation and digital innovation.

Its Activate product includes installing a telematics device in an insured vehicle that scores the driver out of a possible 100 points per trip and cumulatively, based on their speed relative to limits, how frequently they brake and whether they adapt their driving to conditions. The analysis also includes how often the vehicle is driven.

The information can be accessed by the client through the Activate app. Clients can get up to 40% of their premiums paid back in cash based on good behaviour.

“Many more people are looking for a usage-based solution as a consequence of working from home, so we think this is positive for customers, and it expands our omni-channel business to cater for those consumers that have a preference for self-service,” said Naidoo.

He added that no explicit targets have been set for how much of the divisions’ new business should be generated online.

