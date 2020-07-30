Companies / Financial Services Private equity industry has a bumper fundraising year Bulk of new investments in 2019 went to infrastructure and this is likely to continue BL PREMIUM

The South African private equity industry had a bumper year of fundraising in 2019 with the momentum expected to continue as investors seek exposure to the wider continent and infrastructure in particular as an asset class.

This is according to a survey conducted of the industry by the South African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA) in conjunction with Deloitte. It shows that R21.7bn was raised by funds in SA in 2019, almost 70% more than 2018 and the second-highest amount in the past decade.