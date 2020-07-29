Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank warns interim profit could halve

Headline earnings per share for the banking group’s six months to end-June could fall as much as 50%, while Covid-19 uncertainty persists

29 July 2020 - 08:49 karl gernetzky
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Standard Bank has warned of that interim profits in the six months to end-June could halve after the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on economic activity and prompted relief efforts for clients.

SA’s hard lockdown in April resulted in a share drop off in transactions and, while activity improved in May and June, it remained below pre-lockdown levels, the banking group said in a trading update.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) to end-June are expected to be between 30% and 50% lower than the previous period’s 837.4c, with the group warning the pandemic is not yet over.

“Despite considerable effort, the pandemic appears to be gaining momentum in certain of the markets in which the group operates on the continent, particularly in SA,” the group said.

“Elsewhere in the world, countries are battling with a second wave of infections. The path from here remains uncertain and this continues to weigh on sentiment and demand,” the statement read.

Headline earnings is a widely used profit measure in SA, which strips out certain one-off items to give a better indication of the underlying performance of a company.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Bank valuations at 30-year low enticing to Allan Gray

Investment firm has increased stakes in Standard and FirstRand and expects the big four to survive the pandemic without requiring more capital
Companies
2 days ago

Bank customers are central to FSCA’s new conduct standards

Products need to ‘perform as promised’ and clients need to understand what is being sold to them
Companies
2 weeks ago

WATCH: How Standard Bank directors were reappointed despite climate concerns

Just Share executive director Tracey Davies talks to business day TV about the reappointment of Standard Bank directors
Companies
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Woolworths's clothing returns policy is horribly ...
Companies
2.
How working from home is bad news for landlords
Companies
3.
Bank valuations at 30-year low enticing to Allan ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Telkom’s BCX aims at regaining BEE ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
South Africans continue love affair with ...
Companies

Related Articles

Bank customers are central to FSCA’s new conduct standards

Companies / Financial Services

Behind Capitec’s 70% profit plunge

Money & Investing

Standard Bank: Not up to standard

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.