Liberty Holdings puts aside R3bn for Covid-19

Group expects to slip into a loss in half year to end-June as it braces for pandemic fallout

27 July 2020 - 08:34 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Financial services group Liberty Holdings is setting aside R3bn as it braces for the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The insurer and asset manager, founded in 1957 by Donald Gordon, has a market capitalisation of R20bn.

It warned in a trading update on Monday that it will slip into a loss in its half year to end-June.

Liberty said it has experienced increased pressure on new business volumes and margins since the start of the lockdown, as well as a worsening in mortality rates in the first few months of 2020.

“Liberty has set aside financial resources to provide certainty and peace of mind to our clients and advisers,” the group said.

“In addition, we wish to give comfort to shareholders that we are able to fulfil our purpose in these times while still maintaining a focus on delivering against our longer-term strategic goals,” the statement reads.

Liberty expects to report a headline loss per share of 787.2c-944.6c in its six months to end-June, from headline earnings per share of 746.6c previously.

Pandemic pushes Liberty to speed up digital transformation

Insurers that have been relying on direct sales and personal interaction have been forced to rethink the way clients are served
Companies
16 hours ago

Unit trust performance: Show me the money managers

The divergence in unit trust performance this year is startling. Hint: betting big on SA Inc was not a good call
Money & Investing
4 days ago

Domestic flexible funds: Free-for-all investment, almost

Flexible funds can go up to 100% in equities; but don’t be surprised if the manager decides that equities are overpriced and reduces this to less ...
Companies
1 month ago

