Santam to begin relief payments to virus-hit firms

Santam, the country’s largest property and casualty insurer, will pay as much as R1bn in relief to clients with business-interruption cover hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company will begin making relief payments next week, mainly to small and medium-sized policyholders in the hospitality, leisure and nonessential retail services industries who claimed for losses as a result of restrictions to curb the pandemic, CEO Lize Lambrechts said in a statement on the company’s website on Sunday.

The total relief sum represents 70% of what policyholders in these industries are insured for over two months, according to the statement. Payments will be set at a minimum of R25,000 and a maximum of R1.5m. Large firms will be excluded due to the “bespoke and complex nature” of their insurance policies, according to the insurer, a unit of Sanlam Ltd.

“After careful consideration of the situation, especially the unforeseen length of the lockdown and the ongoing restrictions that are impacting businesses, we decided to assist with a substantial payment commitment to help sustain our policyholders in the most impacted industries,” Lambrechts said.

Hollard Insurance has also said it will provide relief to small and medium businesses hit financially by the lockdown.

With legal processes likely to take some time, Hollard will pay clients covered for contagious diseases under the terms of their business-interruption policies, according to a statement on Saturday.

Since the lockdown was implemented on March 27, insurers have rejected business-interruption claims, saying payouts can only result from physical events such as an infection at a company’s premises.

However, on Friday the Financial Sector Conduct Authority said insurers agreed to consider paying a one-time relief to customers as the industry awaited the outcome of several court cases to determine they should pay clients who were forced to close due to the lockdown.

Bloomberg