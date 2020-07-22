Companies / Financial Services

Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun rearrested with two others

The three former executives are suspected of having conspired with others to inflate revenues by faking business with third-party acquiring partners

22 July 2020 - 17:50 Jörn Poltz
Markus Braun. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Markus Braun. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Munich — German prosecutors arrested three former top executives at Wirecard on Wednesday, saying they now suspected them of an organised criminal enterprise to bilk creditors of billions of euros based on faked accounts.

Former CEO Markus Braun, who is already a suspect, was rearrested along with Wirecard’s former CFO and chief accounting officer on testimony from a co-operating witness, the prosecutor’s office said.

The three former executives are suspected of having conspired with others to inflate revenues by faking business with third-party acquiring partners, Anne Leiding, spokesperson for the Munich state prosecutor’s office, said.

This created a false impression of financial strength that enabled Wirecard subsequently to borrow €3.2bn.

“In reality it was clear, at the latest by the end of 2015, that Wirecard’s real business was losing money,” Leiding told reporters in Munich.

Prosecutors are now investigating Braun and his suspected accomplices — who were not named — for organised commercial criminal fraud, breach of trust, false accounting and market manipulation.

Wirecard filed for insolvency last month after disclosing a €1.9bn hole in its accounts that auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.

Once worth $28bn, the company now has a stock market value of €220m. The billions borrowed are now “in all probability lost” due to Wirecard's insolvency, Leiding said.  

Reuters

Wirecard collapse is just the latest bungle by serial-offender auditors

Big four have been displaying a remarkable lack of curiosity about how big companies keep their money
Opinion
3 days ago

ROB ROSE: Lessons from the collapse of Wirecard

SA’s regulators should see the collapse of payments company Wirecard as evidence of how short sellers help, not harm, markets
Opinion
1 week ago

