Companies / Financial Services

Brait offers to buy outstanding convertible bonds from holders

The company has invited holders of £141m in bonds due 2020 to offer to sell any and all of their notes to Brait for cash

21 July 2020 - 15:39 karl gernetzky
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Investment holding company Brait has offered bondholders cash in exchange for £141m (R2.95bn) in convertible bonds due in 2020.

Convertible bonds refer to bonds that can be exchanged for shares, with Brait saying on Tuesday this would allow the group to “proactively address the maturity of the bonds”.

In afternoon trade on Tuesday, Brait’s shares were up 5.28% at R2.99, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in almost a month. The shares have lost 70% so far in 2020, and more than 90% over the past two years.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Brait pumping iron to get Virgin Active ready for reopening

Brait owns nearly 80% of the gym group, which is preparing to restart operations in SA and the UK in the coming weeks
Companies
3 weeks ago

Waiting with Braited breath to see if shares are a bargain

Brait will use its rights issuance to pay off its hefty debt burden, so disposals my be inevitable
Companies
5 months ago

Brait to raise R5.25bn in share sale amid recapitalisation drive

The company has declared its intention to issue about 795-million new shares
Companies
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Under-pressure Petra Diamonds in R5m Botswana ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Standard Bank SA CEO calls for consensus on ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Court rules against Telkom in BEE case
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder rides into the sunset ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Billionaire trader Daniel Maté leaves Glencore
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Brait’s net asset value halves due to Covid-19

Companies / Financial Services

Brait pumping iron to get Virgin Active ready for reopening

Companies

Anchor Capital bemoans SA companies’ costly offshore forays

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.