Priscillah Mabelane steps down from Standard Bank board

Priscillah Mabelane has resigned from the Standard Bank board just three weeks after a heated AGM where activists called for shareholders to vote against her reappointment.

On Tuesday, Standard Bank announced Mabelane’s resignation as an independent nonexecutive director on the boards of directors of Standard Bank Group and the Standard Bank of SA Limited, “owing to the change in her executive management responsibilities”. Her resignation from both boards will take effect from July 31

Mabelane was one of five directors that activist nongovernmental organisation Just Share pinpointed as “climate conflicted” ahead of the Standard Bank Group AGM at the end of June, imploring shareholders not to vote for their reappointment to the board.

Mabelane became the first black female CEO in SA’s fuels industry when she was appointed CEO of BP Southern Africa in 2017. She previously held positions at EY and Eskom, and in June was appointed executive vice-president of Sasol’s energy business and a member of Sasol's group executive committee, effective from September 1.

Mabelane was one of three of the Standard Bank executives singled out by Just Share that had ties with Sasol, a producer of synthetic fuels and the second-biggest emitter of Greenhouse Gas in SA after Eskom.

The NGO argued that the board members with ties to the fossil fuel industry were conflicted when it came to climate discussions and climate change decisions relating to the bank. Standard Bank, however, recommended the reappointment of the directors who, it argued, were highly competent individuals and not conflicted on matters of climate change merely by virtue of their ties to the fossil fuels industry.

Just Share’s plea ultimately did not succeed and shareholders broadly voted for the reappointment of all directors in question.

In Tuesday’s announcement, the Standard Bank boards said they extended their appreciation to Mabelane for her contribution to the group and wished her success with her future endeavours. Mabelane could not be directly reached for comment.

