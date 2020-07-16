Companies / Financial Services

Priscillah Mabelane steps down from Standard Bank board

The resignation comes shortly after the bank’s AGM where the director was reappointed to the board despite activists’ pleas not to re-elect her

16 July 2020 - 14:03 Lisa Steyn
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Priscillah Mabelane has resigned from the Standard Bank board just three weeks after a heated AGM where activists called for shareholders to vote against her reappointment.

On Tuesday, Standard Bank announced Mabelane’s resignation as an independent nonexecutive director on the boards of directors of Standard Bank Group and the Standard Bank of SA Limited, “owing to the change in her executive management responsibilities”. Her resignation from both boards will take effect from July 31

Mabelane was one of five directors that activist nongovernmental organisation Just Share pinpointed as “climate conflicted” ahead of the Standard Bank Group AGM at the end of June, imploring shareholders not to vote for their reappointment to the board.

Mabelane became the first black female CEO in SA’s fuels industry when she was appointed CEO of BP Southern Africa in 2017. She previously held positions at EY and Eskom, and in June was appointed executive vice-president of Sasol’s energy business and a member of Sasol's group executive committee, effective from September 1.

Mabelane was one of three of the Standard Bank executives singled out by Just Share that had ties with Sasol, a producer of synthetic fuels and the second-biggest emitter of Greenhouse Gas in SA after Eskom.  

The NGO argued that the board members with ties to the fossil fuel industry were conflicted when it came to climate discussions and climate change decisions relating to the bank. Standard Bank, however, recommended the reappointment of the directors who, it argued, were highly competent individuals and not conflicted on matters of climate change merely by virtue of their ties to the fossil fuels industry.

Just Share’s plea ultimately did not succeed and shareholders broadly voted for the reappointment of all directors in question.

In Tuesday’s announcement, the Standard Bank boards said they extended their appreciation to Mabelane for her contribution to the group and wished her success with her future endeavours. Mabelane could not be directly reached for comment.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Activists gun for Standard Bank directors over climate

Bank’s shareholders asked to oust five board members
Companies
1 month ago

TRACEY DAVIES: Virtual AGMs: a nice idea, but …

Getting the virtual format right is central to preserving the core purpose of the company AGM
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Shareholders must vote down directors standing for re-election at Trencor

Not do so is to invite a new set of Trencors, where arrogant and underperforming insiders are richly rewarded
Opinion
1 month ago

Nedbank takes big step towards climate change policy

The bank introduces two new resolutions for shareholders to consider at next AGM
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
One-fifth of Truworths customers are unable to pay
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Banks need to get creative with Covid-19 relief, ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
EXCLUSIVE: CNA pins its recovery hopes on ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
TFG’s bid for Edcon’s Jet stores is astute move ...
Companies
5.
Tsogo Sun Hotels sells its 50% interest in ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Policing the banks

Opinion / Investor's Notebook

TRACEY DAVIES: Funding the future

Opinion / On My Mind

Standard Bank rejects calls from climate activists to drop directors

Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank is helping Africa chart a green energy path

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.