Alleged 'climate conflicted' director Mabelane leaves Standard Bank​ The resignation comes shortly after the bank's AGM where the director was reappointed to the board despite activists' pleas to shareholders not to

One of Standard Bank’s allegedly “climate conflicted” directors has resigned from the board just three weeks after a heated annual general meeting (AGM) where activists called for shareholders to vote against her reappointment. ’

On Wednesday, Standard Bank announced that Priscillah Mabelane had resigned as an independent nonexecutive director from the boards of directors of Standard Bank Group and its local division, “owing to the change in her executive management responsibilities”.