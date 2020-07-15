Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How banks can avoid loan defaults when Covid-19 relief ends

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers talks to Business Day TV about the efforts made to avoid loan defaults

15 July 2020 - 08:21 Business Day TV
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA banks are looking for ways to avoid defaults when Covid-19 debt relief measures come to an end. Many institutions have given customers in good standing relief on loans during the pandemic.

But some clients are still in trouble and the situation could get worse as unemployment spikes.

Business Day TV spoke to FNB CEO Jacques Celliers about how the bank plans to deal with the challenges.

