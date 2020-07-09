Wells Fargo prepares to cut thousands of jobs later in 2020

New York — Wells Fargo, the largest employer among US banks, is preparing to cut thousands of jobs starting later in 2020, potentially setting a bleak precedent for an industry that has been resisting mass layoffs as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Pressure to dramatically reduce costs is coming to a head inside the bank, prompting executives to draft plans that may ultimately eliminate tens of thousands of positions, people with knowledge of the confidential talks said, asking not to be named. Some analysts predict the lender may post a quarterly loss next week, when the firm is set to reveal how much it’s lowering its dividend after Federal Reserve stress tests.

Though the strains at Wells Fargo are more acute than at rivals, any cuts would reverberate across an industry facing mounting loan losses. Reductions by such a prominent firm could test the resolve of competitors that pledged to provide job security for their huge workforces, and in turn, a bulwark for the nation’s economy.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco-based bank declined to comment. Shares of the lender fell 1.7% to $24.14 in New York. The stock is down 55% in 2020.

Executives have not yet adopted a specific target for shrinking the bank’s workforce of about 263,000, and they are not likely to detail a plan when posting quarterly results, one of the people said. Yet among analysts and investors, CEO Charlie Scharf already has made little secret of his concern about costs, calling them “way too high” during a presentation in May.

The firm is significantly less efficient than its largest competitors, a situation that has been worsened by years of regulatory probes and sanctions, and now the pandemic.

In June, Scharf acknowledged the company would lower its dividend in response to stress tests and its own dimming assumptions about the economic outlook, which he noted had “changed significantly” in recent months.

Lenders including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup plan to maintain their payouts this quarter. But as the Fed keeps an eye on mounting US infections, it has said it could eventually restrict how much banks pay out using a formula based on earnings. If Wells Fargo offsets the pain for its shareholders by cutting compensation expenses, that could set a precedent for others in the industry.

“Not every financial institution came into this tumultuous time period on really sound footing, and those problems haven’t gone away because of the pandemic,” said Andy Challenger, senior vice-president at staffing adviser Challenger, Gray & Christmas. “We very well may see a resumption of normal cutting as the pressure builds up within these organisations.”