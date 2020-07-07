Changes on the way for loan-guarantee scheme, says Basa
New figures show that lending totalling less than R11bn was approved in the president’s ambitious R200bn programme
07 July 2020 - 19:54
The MD of the Banking Association SA (Basa) says final adjustments are being made to changes for the loan-guarantee scheme that should enable many more businesses to access funding by the government.
This follows the publication of figures on Tuesday relating to the take-up of the loan guarantee scheme that shows disappointing progress in the extension of loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
