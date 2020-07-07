Companies / Financial Services Changes on the way for loan-guarantee scheme, says Basa New figures show that lending totalling less than R11bn was approved in the president’s ambitious R200bn programme BL PREMIUM

The MD of the Banking Association SA (Basa) says final adjustments are being made to changes for the loan-guarantee scheme that should enable many more businesses to access funding by the government.

This follows the publication of figures on Tuesday relating to the take-up of the loan guarantee scheme that shows disappointing progress in the extension of loans to small and medium-sized businesses.