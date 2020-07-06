WATCH: Why some short-term insurers are not paying for BI interruptions

Short-term insurers who reneged on the offer of business interruption cover have become the tourism and hospitality industry's enemy number one.

Their decision to not pay out for business interruption claims caused by Covid 19 has seen one insurer dragged to court by some of its clients, so far.

Mike Gaines claims consultant at Insurance Claims Afric; TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa; Budmarsh Lodge co-owner Meg Fargher; and Cathedral Peak Hotel owner William van der Riet talk to Business Day TV about the battle in the tourism and hospitality sectors relating to BI policies.