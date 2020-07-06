Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Why some short-term insurers are not paying for BI interruptions

Business Day TV's Michael Avery talks to a panel about the effects of Covid-19 on businesses and the challenges faced by insurers and their clients

06 July 2020 - 16:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Alexey Romanenko

Short-term insurers who reneged on the offer of business interruption cover have become the tourism and hospitality industry's enemy number one.

Their decision to not pay out for business interruption claims caused by Covid 19 has seen one insurer dragged to court by some of its clients, so far.

Mike Gaines claims consultant at Insurance Claims Afric; TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa; Budmarsh Lodge co-owner Meg Fargher; and Cathedral Peak Hotel owner William van der Riet talk to Business Day TV about the battle in the tourism and hospitality sectors relating to BI policies.

Insurers face court action over unpaid Covid-19 claims

Claims totalling up to R4bn have been lodged by businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector
National
4 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Sturdy, reliable and always there when you need them – until you do

SA insurance stalwart Santam has been a shining example of what not to do when you're in a corner
Opinion
6 days ago

Safari tourism on brink of extinction as insurers and government fiddle

A social, economic and ecological apocalypse must be avoided by reopening parks
Opinion
5 days ago

UIF still struggling to fix technical problems in payment of Ters relief

Applications for the relief scheme were closed for a second time in less than a week because of a glitch in the system
National
5 days ago

MARK BARNES: To grow the economy, give small businesses access to capital

Instead of circulating dividends at the top of the financial pyramid, some resources must be diverted to its base
Opinion
5 days ago

