Global trade is here to stay, says Citi
05 July 2020 - 17:40
Executives at one of the world’s largest commercial and investment banks expect the structure of global trade to change as bilateral trade agreements gradually replace trading blocks, but the overall level of trade is expected to remain buoyant in the years ahead.
Comments by Citi CEO Michael Corbat and CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa David Livingstone come at a time of tension between the world’s two largest economies, the US and China. But despite the more hostile trade environment, it is unlikely the genie can be put back in the bottle.
