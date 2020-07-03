Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: How private equity has dealt with the Covid-19 storm

Agile Capital CEO Tshego Sefolo talks to Business Day TV about how private equity players are have been affected by Covid-19

03 July 2020 - 10:06 Business Day TV
Tshego Sefolo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tshego Sefolo. Picture: SUPPLIED

The business landscape has shifted due to Covid-19 and companies have had to pivot just as quickly to cope with the new terrain.

What role have private equity firms played?

Business Day TV spoke to Agile Capital CEO Tshego Sefolo for more of the detail into how these firms have reacted to the pandemic.

