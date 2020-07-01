Andrew Lapping to leave Allan Gray, firm unveils key changes in management

Allan Gray’s head of investment Andrew Lapping will be leaving the company towards the end of 2020, the company said.

“Andrew has decided to take a well-deserved break with the intention of exploring opportunities outside investment management”, COO Rob Formby said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lapping leaves the investment company after a 20-year tenure and will be replaced by Duncan Artus effective from September 1.

“We have every confidence that under Duncan’s leadership, the team will continue to excel. We remain committed to delivering strong investment performance and building our clients’ trust and confidence in us,” Formby said.

The asset manager has made other key changes including its appointment of Mark Dunley-Owen, who will be joining its sister company Orbis, and Leonard Krüger, who will be leaving Allan Gray to pursue other opportunities.

It said Dunley-Owen, who managed a portion its clients’ stable and fixed interest portfolios will hand over some of his responsibilities.

Other appointees include Londa Nxumalo and Thalia Petousis, who will assume full responsibility for the company’s Bond Fund and the Allan Gray Money Market Fund, respectively, which they now co-manage with Dunley-Owen.

The company also appointed new portfolio managers to its equity, balanced and stable portfolios, namely: Rory Kutisker-Jacobson, Tim Acker and Sean Munsie.

While long-serving members of its investment team, Varshan Maharaj, Rami Hajjar and Kamal Govan, will focus on Africa excluding SA and frontier market equities.

