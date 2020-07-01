Companies / Financial Services

Andrew Lapping to leave Allan Gray, firm unveils key changes in management

Lapping leaves the investment firm after two decades and will be replaced by Duncan Artus

01 July 2020 - 20:27 Ntando Thukwana
Andrew Lapping. Picture: SUPPLIED
Andrew Lapping. Picture: SUPPLIED

Allan Gray’s head of investment Andrew Lapping  will be leaving the company towards the end of 2020, the company said.

“Andrew has decided to take a well-deserved break with the intention of exploring opportunities outside investment management”, COO Rob Formby said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lapping leaves the investment company after a 20-year tenure and will be replaced by Duncan Artus effective from September 1.

“We have every confidence that under Duncan’s leadership, the team will continue to excel. We remain committed to delivering strong investment performance and building our clients’ trust and confidence in us,” Formby said.

The asset manager has made other key changes including its appointment of Mark Dunley-Owen, who will be joining its sister company Orbis, and Leonard Krüger, who will be leaving Allan Gray to pursue other opportunities.

It said Dunley-Owen, who managed a portion its clients’ stable and fixed interest portfolios will hand over some of his responsibilities.

Other appointees include Londa Nxumalo and Thalia Petousis,  who will assume full responsibility for the company’s Bond Fund and the Allan Gray Money Market Fund, respectively, which they now co-manage with Dunley-Owen.

The company also  appointed new portfolio managers to its equity, balanced and stable portfolios, namely: Rory Kutisker-Jacobson, Tim Acker and Sean Munsie.

While long-serving members of its investment team, Varshan Maharaj, Rami Hajjar and Kamal Govan, will focus on Africa excluding SA and frontier market equities.

thukwanan@businesslive.co.za

Allan & Gill Gray marshal R180m in fight against Covid-19

R50m will go to the Solidarity Fund, and a further R50m will help small businesses via the SA Future Trust
National
1 month ago

Investment guru Allan Gray was a noble pioneer, say colleagues

Colleagues describe late founder of SA's largest privately owned investment firm as an investment genius whose integrity and courage set him apart
Companies
7 months ago

