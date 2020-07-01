Andrew Lapping to leave Allan Gray after two decades
Lapping will be replaced by Duncan Artus
01 July 2020 - 20:27
Allan Gray’s head of investment Andrew Lapping will be leaving the company towards the end of 2020, the company said.
“Andrew has decided to take a well-deserved break with the intention of exploring opportunities outside investment management”, COO Rob Formby said in a statement on Wednesday.
