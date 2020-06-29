How Nedbank’s digital payment solutions can benefit you

Nedbank Business Banking’s remote, digital and mobile payment solutions offer businesses valuable customer insights, while ensuring customers can connect and pay easily, quickly and without physical contact.

Digital payment solutions are now the first choice for most businesses and, where there is no physical contact, the only choice.

An effective digital payment solution has to be efficient, easy to use and sustainable. The good ones offer more. They track choices and preferences, allow for real-time online updates and offer a variety of information that businesses can use to improve their products, services and customer interactions.

In addition to using Nedbank Business Banking’s digital solutions to receive payments for their services and products, businesses can also use payment information to analyse their customers’ behaviour. For customers it’s an easy way to pay; for businesses it’s a way to use existing information to learn more about customers so they can do more and better business.

Get the basics right

The basics of a digital payment solution are security and availability, and getting it right is critical.

Security is a non-negotiable feature of Nedbank Business Banking’s payment solutions. Mobile solutions, for example, offer encrypted, safe banking with an advanced security system that has multiple protection features so transactions can be securely processed.

To further reduce the risk of fraud and cybercrime, Nedbank offers the account verification service, which a business can use to verify a bank account before making a payment or collecting a debit order. Businesses can also customise notifications to ensure others are aware of any payments and changes to their bank account details.