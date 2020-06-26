Staying tax compliant: understanding and unpacking tax relief packages

Buchule Sibaca, the director of SMTAX, a digital accounting firm, shares tips of how your business can stay tax compliant and get the funding it needs during this time on the FNB Business Talk podcast with Lynette Ntuli.

What tax reliefs are available to SMEs?

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) introduced a 35% deferral on the monthly PAYE owed to Sars from April to July. In addition, your business will not incur any penalties or interest on the deferred amount.

Please note that this is not a waiver of the tax, you still need to pay the deferred amount once the deferment period is over, and your business must be tax compliant to access this relief.

Listen to the podcasts below: