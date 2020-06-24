News Leader
WATCH: Peregrine warns of tough times ahead
Peregrine CEO Robert Katz talks to Business Day TV about the country’s economic volatility related to the Covid-19 pandemic
24 June 2020 - 08:58
One-off items have weighed on Peregrine, which has reported a 28% slump in annual headline earnings per share (HEPS).
Peregrine has also warned that tough times lie ahead, with volatility related to Covid-19 likely to persist for the next six to 12 months.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Robert Katz for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio: